NASA's Cassini found potential building blocks of life on Enceladus

ESA considering sending dedicated mission to explore Enceladus

Cassini made this discovery by sampling ice grains shot out from Enceladus's geysers back in 2008.

These grains contained nitrogen and oxygen compounds, which lead researcher Nozair Khawaja says could lead to biologically relevant compounds.

Now, the European Space Agency is even considering sending a dedicated mission to explore Enceladus further—making it one of the top spots in our solar system to look for signs of alien life.