After police department, SpaceX's Starbase City gets its own court

SpaceX 's company town, Starbase, in Texas, is planning to set up its own municipal court. The proposal was presented by the city's administrator during a recent city commission meeting. The proposed court would have a part-time judge, prosecutor and court clerk. Until a permanent judge is appointed for a two-year term, Starbase's mayor will serve as the interim judge.

City development Starbase is located next to SpaceX's South Texas rocket factory Starbase, which has a population of around 580 residents, is located next to SpaceX's South Texas rocket factory and launch site. The establishment of a court is the latest effort in a series of steps taken by the city to develop its own municipal services. It already has a volunteer fire department and handles its own building permits and fire code inspections.

Law enforcement City has already started forming its own police department When plans to contract local county sheriff's deputies for city patrols fell through, Starbase decided to form its own police department. The city is still paying the Cameron County Sheriff's Department for jail facilities. The formation of this new law enforcement agency is still underway and could take around six months.

Service demand In 2025, there were over 400 law enforcement calls The application to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement revealed that Starbase's growing population has led to more service calls. In 2025, there were 420 law enforcement calls, 180 fire service calls, and 140 EMS calls. The area also witnessed 353 crashes last year with over 7,000 vehicles using Highway 4 daily.

