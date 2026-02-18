AGI could arrive in 5-8 years: Google DeepMind CEO
AI is on track to make a huge difference in how we approach science and healthcare, according to Demis Hassabis, the CEO of Google DeepMind.
Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, Hassabis shared that Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)—think AI that can learn and solve problems like humans—might be here in just five to eight years.
He pointed out that tools like AlphaFold are already changing the game for drug discovery and material science, calling this just the start of what's possible.
Need for global cooperation
Hassabis also stressed that while technical challenges can usually be solved with creativity and teamwork, the bigger challenge is handling how AI affects society.
He called for more global cooperation to tackle these issues, highlighting ongoing international AI summits as key for bringing experts together from around the world.