AGI could arrive in 5-8 years: Google DeepMind CEO Technology Feb 18, 2026

AI is on track to make a huge difference in how we approach science and healthcare, according to Demis Hassabis, the CEO of Google DeepMind.

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, Hassabis shared that Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)—think AI that can learn and solve problems like humans—might be here in just five to eight years.

He pointed out that tools like AlphaFold are already changing the game for drug discovery and material science, calling this just the start of what's possible.