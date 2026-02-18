AGI could arrive in the next 5 to 8 years: Google DeepMind CEO
Google DeepMind's CEO, Demis Hassabis, thinks we might see artificial general intelligence (AGI)—AI that can do anything a human can—within the next five to eight years.
Some commentators have said a couple of big breakthroughs could change timelines.
What is AGI?
Current AI is impressive but still misses key skills like real reasoning, flexible planning, and continual learning and long-term memory.
Hassabis says today's systems are inconsistent—they nail some tasks but flop at others and struggle to adapt on the fly or truly understand the world around them.
Need for global cooperation
Hassabis believes true AGI would massively speed up scientific discovery—maybe 10 times faster than during the Industrial Revolution.
He also called for countries to work together on how we handle AGI responsibly.