AGI is nonsense, focus on real AI impact: Vishal Sikka
Vishal Sikka, founder of Vianai and former Infosys CEO, isn't buying into the hype around Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)—he called it "nonsense" at the India Today AI Summit 2026 in New Delhi.
Instead, he wants everyone to focus on how AI can be an "unbelievably powerful" tool for getting things done faster and smarter.
AI can help us get things done faster and smarter
Sikka has been in the AI game for decades—he pursued a Ph.D. in 1996 and led Infosys to invest $3 million in OpenAI way before it was cool.
At the summit, he highlighted how real-world use of AI can boost productivity big time, sharing a story where a project that usually takes nine months got finished in just two weeks with help from AI.
India is developing 12 indigenous foundation models
India is developing 12 indigenous foundation models—a big step toward making AI more accessible across the country.
With the IndiaAI Mission government investment of ₹10,372 crore and global tech leaders attending the summit, there's real momentum building for India to shape its own future with AI.