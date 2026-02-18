AGI is nonsense, focus on real AI impact: Vishal Sikka

AI can help us get things done faster and smarter

Sikka has been in the AI game for decades—he pursued a Ph.D. in 1996 and led Infosys to invest $3 million in OpenAI way before it was cool.

At the summit, he highlighted how real-world use of AI can boost productivity big time, sharing a story where a project that usually takes nine months got finished in just two weeks with help from AI.