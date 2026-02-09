Agibot's Hong Kong IPO could value it at $6.4 billion
Shanghai robotics startup Agibot is gearing up for a big Hong Kong IPO in 2026, targeting a valuation between $5.1 and $6.4 billion—more than triple what it was worth last year.
The company plans to sell 15-25% of its shares, hoping to raise over $1 billion.
The company builds humanoid robots for various industries
Agibot builds humanoid robots for industries like manufacturing, logistics, service, and entertainment.
Their lineup includes models like A2 and the X2 series, with about 5,000 robots already out there handling tasks from long-distance treks to warehouse work.
Agibot has received several awards and backing from big names
Agibot has picked up several CES 2026 Best of CES awards and has backing from big names like Tencent, LG, BYD, and HongShan.
Even Chinese President Xi Jinping checked out their robots last year—a pretty cool nod for any tech company.