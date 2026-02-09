Agibot's Hong Kong IPO could value it at $6.4 billion Technology Feb 09, 2026

Shanghai robotics startup Agibot is gearing up for a big Hong Kong IPO in 2026, targeting a valuation between $5.1 and $6.4 billion—more than triple what it was worth last year.

The company plans to sell 15-25% of its shares, hoping to raise over $1 billion.