Agnikul Cosmos creates world's largest single-piece 3D-printed rocket engine
Agnikul Cosmos, a space startup from India, has created the world's largest single-piece 3D-printed rocket engine.
Made from a tough superalloy called Inconel, this new design skips the usual complicated assembly steps—making the whole process faster and more efficient.
Agnikul scores US patent for its unique engine
The startup just scored a US patent for its unique engine and how it's made, giving them exclusive rights in a major market.
It's a big win for Indian innovation in space tech and shows how Agnikul is helping push boundaries with support from key partners and government initiatives.