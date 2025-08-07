Lithium levels in brain could predict Alzheimer's risk

Harvard researchers have found that lower natural lithium levels in the brain could play a role in triggering Alzheimer's. The study connects this lithium drop to a buildup of toxic proteins—like amyloid beta and tau—that are known to damage memory.

Lithium loss might be an early warning sign By looking at donated brains, scientists noticed that people with Alzheimer's—and even those just starting to show memory issues—had less lithium in affected brain regions compared to healthy brains.

This suggests lithium loss might be an early warning sign.

Losing lithium speeds up protein buildup In mouse experiments, losing brain lithium sped up the buildup of harmful proteins and made memory problems worse.

Keeping enough lithium around seems important for protecting your brain as you age.

New lithium compound shows promise in mice The team designed a new type of lithium compound that doesn't stick to amyloid proteins.

In mice, it stopped memory loss at much lower doses than current treatments (which can cause side effects).

Human trials are next.