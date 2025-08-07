Next Article
Sandisk's new SSD offers a whopping 256TB of storage
Sandisk just revealed a massive 256TB NVMe SSD—seriously, that's over 250 times more space than an iPhone 16 Pro.
Built on their UltraQLC platform with custom tech, this SSD is designed for AI projects and anyone who needs to handle huge amounts of data without running out of room.
SSD will be available in U.2 format
This SSD uses DirectWrite QLC tech (no need for old-school buffering), packs more storage into the same size thanks to its BiC S8 2TB QLC die, and manages power smartly so it runs efficiently.
A multi-core controller keeps things fast and reliable.
Expect to see it in U.2 format in early 2026, with other versions following later that year.