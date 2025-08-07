Sandisk's new SSD offers a whopping 256TB of storage

SSD will be available in U.2 format

This SSD uses DirectWrite QLC tech (no need for old-school buffering), packs more storage into the same size thanks to its BiC S8 2TB QLC die, and manages power smartly so it runs efficiently.

A multi-core controller keeps things fast and reliable.

Expect to see it in U.2 format in early 2026, with other versions following later that year.