Dell ditches 'XPS' name for 'Dell Premium' branding
Dell is ditching the old "XPS" name and calling its top computers "Dell Premium" instead, hoping to cut through the confusion that most buyers face—turns out 74% of people struggle with picking the right PC.
Jason Durst, Dell's VP, says this move is all about making tech choices less overwhelming.
Durst is particularly thrilled about AI in PCs
Durst is especially excited about Dell's new AI-powered PCs like the Lunar Lake XPS 13.
He calls its battery life "absolutely bar none," and says AI now helps you find stuff faster—think searching for a red dress and instantly getting results with links.
For him, AI isn't just a buzzword; it's shaping how we'll use our laptops in the future.