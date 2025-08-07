Zoomcar's AI makeover: Booking cars just got easier
Zoomcar is partnering with Google Cloud to bring AI and machine learning into its car-sharing platform.
By using tools like Vertex AI and Gemini, they're aiming to make booking smoother, onboarding hosts faster, and the whole experience safer for everyone.
Host Assist is a game-changer
With new AI features like Host Assist, hosts get 24/7 support and can onboard 30% faster—so listing your car is way less of a headache.
Plus, Zoomcar's building a Host Intelligence Engine to help users price their cars smarter and see how they stack up against others.
Dispute resolution and fraud detection get an AI boost
AI now helps Zoomcar sort out disputes by analyzing chats between hosts and guests—meaning fewer canceled bookings.
There's also real-time fraud detection checking IDs and KYC data, so trust on the platform gets a boost.
In short, the new AI tools are making things better
Basically: the new AI tools aren't just hype—they're making things run better for everyone involved.