Cyber risks soar as AI use grows: IBM report
An IBM report reveals that almost 60% of Indian businesses either don't have proper AI guidelines or are still working on them—even as AI use is booming.
Meanwhile, cyber risks are climbing and the average data breach now costs a record ₹220 million, up 13% from last year.
Breaches cost ₹220 million on average
Only 37% of companies have set up controls for their AI tools, and just 42% monitor "shadow AI"—basically, people using unauthorized AI at work.
This sneaky use adds about ₹17.9 million to breach costs.
Phishing is the top way hackers get in (18%), followed by supply chain issues (17%) and software vulnerabilities (13%).
Research sector takes biggest hit
The research sector faces the steepest losses from breaches at ₹289 million per incident, with transportation and industrial firms not far behind.
Even though smart security automation could cut these costs in half, most companies—73%, in fact—aren't using these tools much yet.