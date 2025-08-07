Next Article
Apple is moving its device glass production to the US
Apple is putting $2.5 billion into Corning's Kentucky plant so future iPhones and Apple Watches will have their cover glass made right in the US.
This is a first for Apple, moving all its device glass production stateside and strengthening its partnership with Corning.
Apple and Corning are also setting up an innovation center
This big investment means about 50% more jobs at the Harrodsburg facility and a boost for the local economy.
Apple and Corning are also setting up an innovation center there to work on new materials and better manufacturing tech—part of Apple's larger $600 billion commitment to support US industry over the next few years.