Apple ditches Sony for Samsung in iPhone 18 camera sensor
Apple is partnering with Samsung to build new camera sensors for the iPhone 18, shifting production to Samsung's Austin, Texas plant.
This move helps Apple dodge fresh US tariffs on foreign-made chips—something that's been a headache for their usual supplier, Sony.
The new sensors use advanced three-layer tech, promising sharper photos for the next iPhone.
Apple's $600 billion push to go US-made
This deal fits into Apple's massive $600 billion push to bring more manufacturing stateside and keep iPhones rolling out smoothly worldwide.
By teaming up with Samsung in the US, Apple can sidestep international chip tariffs and rely less on overseas suppliers.
Meanwhile, Sony says it'll keep working on better sensor tech too.