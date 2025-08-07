Eating french fries can increase your diabetes risk: Study

Researchers tracked over 205,000 adults from the mid-80s to 2021. They saw that for every extra three servings of fries per week, diabetes risk climbed another 20%. In total, about 22,300 people in the study developed type 2 diabetes.

The problem seems to be how fries are cooked—frying adds unhealthy fats and chemicals.

Swapping out fries for whole grains actually lowered diabetes risk by nearly one-fifth.

Potatoes themselves aren't villains; when you eat them baked or boiled (and keep the skin), you get fiber and potassium that help with blood sugar and blood pressure.