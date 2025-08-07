Next Article
Lithium orotate can reverse Alzheimer's symptoms in mice: Study
A Harvard Medical School study found that lithium orotate supplements reversed memory loss and brain damage in mice with Alzheimer's-like symptoms.
Since Alzheimer's affects 55 million people worldwide, this research could open new doors for treatment down the line.
Lithium orotate could be a game-changer for Alzheimer's treatment
Researchers discovered that in Alzheimer's brains, lithium gets trapped by amyloid plaques, leading to a shortage that makes things worse.
Mice on low-lithium diets had more memory problems and plaque buildup, but when given lithium orotate, their plaque dropped by 70% and their memory bounced back—with no toxic side effects.
While it's not ready for humans yet, the findings give hope for safer, more accessible treatments in the future.