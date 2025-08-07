Lithium orotate can reverse Alzheimer's symptoms in mice: Study

Lithium orotate could be a game-changer for Alzheimer's treatment

Researchers discovered that in Alzheimer's brains, lithium gets trapped by amyloid plaques, leading to a shortage that makes things worse.

Mice on low-lithium diets had more memory problems and plaque buildup, but when given lithium orotate, their plaque dropped by 70% and their memory bounced back—with no toxic side effects.

While it's not ready for humans yet, the findings give hope for safer, more accessible treatments in the future.