Agnikul opens India's 1st advanced 3D printing facility for rockets
Agnikul Cosmos, a homegrown space startup, has commissioned India's first advanced 3D printing facility for rockets.
This new hub can handle everything from design to final touches and is set to make rocket building faster and cheaper—potentially slashing costs by up to half.
It's also the first in India able to 3D print parts as tall as one meter.
Agnikul's journey and ambitions in the space sector
With this facility, Agnikul can now create single-piece 3D-printed rocket engines right in-house, speeding up production and boosting engine power.
Their Agnibaan-SOrTeD rocket—launched from Sriharikota in May last year—was the first Indian rocket to use such a cutting-edge engine.
Backed by $45 million in funding and a growing team of over 300 people, Agnikul is aiming high for India's space future.