Agnikul opens India's 1st advanced 3D printing facility for rockets
Sep 22, 2025

Agnikul Cosmos, a homegrown space startup, has commissioned India's first advanced 3D printing facility for rockets.

This new hub can handle everything from design to final touches and is set to make rocket building faster and cheaper—potentially slashing costs by up to half.

It's also the first in India able to 3D print parts as tall as one meter.