AI apps that turn photos into paintings and sketches

AI apps that turn personal photos into art are taking the world by storm. These tools leverage generative AI or style-transfer filters to turn images into creative artworks, such as paintings, sketches, or cartoons. Popular picks include Artguru, Photoleap, OpenArt, PortraitArt, Prisma, and AI Arta. Each offers unique functions and different degrees of control over the artistic transformation process. You upload a photo, choose an art style, and let the AI do the rest.

Tip 1 Quick photo-to-art conversion Artguru stands out for its simplicity in transforming photos into art in a jiffy. All you have to do is upload a photo and select from a range of styles to create artwork in a matter of seconds. The app proves perfect for anyone looking for quick results without having to master complex editing skills.

Tip 2 Artistic variety with custom prompts By allowing users to apply painting-style effects and create custom prompts, Photoleap gives users a wider array of artistic options. This makes the app more versatile, perfect for anyone looking to explore and create more than just the typical preset filters. You can play around with different styles and techniques to create one-of-a-kind, personalized artworks that reflect your creative vision and preference.

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Tip 3 Advanced creative control features OpenArt also gives users advanced creative control features. You can edit specific areas of an image and even train custom models for consistent results. This app is perfect for anyone looking to have more precision and flexibility in their photo-to-art transformations. With these capabilities, you can fine-tune your artistic creations, making sure that each piece reflects your unique vision and exact expectations.

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Tip 4 Style variety for different subjects PortraitArt is famous for turning everything—portraits, pets, landscapes, and even group photos—into different styles, right from oil paintings to cartoon effects. The app has a number of styles, which are customized for different subjects. So, whether you want classic oil painting or a fun cartoon effect, PortraitArt has a ton of interesting options to match your creativity and taste.