From depending on static guides and videos, gardening is now embracing cutting-edge tech. AI-powered augmented reality (AR) apps are turning gardening tutorials into interactive, three-dimensional experiences. The apps combine AI with AR to create immersive learning environments, letting you visualize the design of a garden in real-world spaces. By overlaying digital elements on physical gardens, they provide intuitive, contextual guidance to novice and experienced gardeners alike.

#1 How AI apps are making gardening easier than ever Modern AI gardening apps use smartphone cameras to overlay digital plants and tools on real spaces. When you point your device at your garden, the apps create realistic 3D representations of proposed designs. This way, learners are able to see instructions right in their gardening space, which boosts understanding and engagement.

#2 Advanced design and planning tools AI landscape design platforms do not just offer visualization, but much more. You can upload photos of your garden to get personalized design suggestions, considering factors like sunlight exposure, soil conditions, and more. Apps like Planner 5D even allow you to drag and drop and lay out your yard virtually, giving gardeners a chance to see transformations before actually implementing them.

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#3 Integration with conversational AI Conversational AI tools like ChatGPT offer personalized gardening advice with a few simple prompts. You can describe your goals or growing conditions to get customized plant lists and planting calendars. This way, the process of looking for information gets a lot smoother, as you do not have to conduct extensive searches or watch long video tutorials.

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#4 Plant identification features Along with design tools, AI plant-identifying apps also provide instant identification of unknown plants via smartphone camera clicks. They can be used with AR visualization to see how identified plants would look in a redesigned space before you actually buy them. This would help you make informed decisions by showing how new plants would fit in your existing garden layout, allowing more planning and creativity.