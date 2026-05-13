These AI apps can help you plan better hikes

Hiking has become more fun and accessible with the introduction of artificial intelligence-powered apps that make route planning a cakewalk. Whether you are a beginner looking for an easy trail or an experienced hiker up for a challenge, these apps provide personalized suggestions based on skill level and preferences. By incorporating real-time data, such as terrain conditions and weather forecasts, these AI hiking apps make the experience more engaging and customized.

#1 TrailGPT by Hiiker TrailGPT by HiiKER is a powerful hiking assistant powered by a database of over 100,000 trails. It gives personalized recommendations by analyzing your experience level and hiking history. The app also integrates real-time data, including terrain conditions, live weather forecasts, and information about the local area. Users can ask specific questions in-app to get tailored answers about expected challenges, distance, elevation, and underfoot conditions. This makes planning solo adventures and group outings easy.

#2 AllTrails Peak AllTrails Peak promises AI-powered customization for its 90 million users around the globe, with access to more than 500,000 mapped trails. You can build custom routes with AI-powered assistance, while getting real-time updates on weather and terrain conditions. Apart from hiking, AllTrails supports several other outdoor activities, including mountain biking, trail running, and so on. While the free version simply discovers trails, Peak's premium membership unlocks advanced route customization features.

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#3 Scout by Outside Scout serves as a smart digital companion powered by ChatGPT and expert-written guides from Outsideem magazine. It recommends trails based on certain parameters, such as distance, difficulty, and scenic features. So, when you ask Scout to recommend trails in places like Yosemite or the Smoky Mountains, it suggests them, along with links to well-researched guides, so that recommendations are based on expertise, not algorithms.

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#4 Regional & specialty options For Italy-based hikers, AI Trekking Finder provides an interactive, map-based way to find routes matching the desired difficulty level or terrain preference, with no prior knowledge of trail names. PlantIn, on the other hand, blends navigation with plant identification, letting you identify flora while hiking, making your outdoor trips more informative.