Draw using these AI apps (even if you're a beginner)

AI-powered apps are revolutionizing how we create art, making whimsical daily art creation accessible to everyone. These tools let you transform simple ideas into vibrant artwork without having any artistic skills. Whether it is a playful squirrel picnic or a floating candy island, these apps turn everyday prompts into delightful images, perfect for doodles, wallpapers, or sharing with friends.

#1 StarryAI: Instant creations with text prompts Starryai is a mobile AI art generator that lets you feed in text prompts and create an artwork instantly in different styles, like anime or watercolor. The app comes with capabilities like AI drawing and photo enhancement, which make it perfect for quick, imaginative sessions. You can create unique pieces, like a playful squirrel picnic, and share them with the community.

#2 Canva's free AI art generator: Charming designs Canva's free AI art generator is superb at transforming text into adorable designs with the help of Magic Media and Dream Lab. Users can select presets like neon or color pencil to create quirky effects, and edit their designs with filters. This tool works seamlessly across the web, as well as iOS and Android platforms, making it perfect for designing posters or social media posts.

Advertisement

#3 NightCafe's whimsical art generator: Delightful images Specializing in crafting delightfully whimsical images from user concepts, NightCafe's Whimsical Art Generator makes the process easy. Just describe an idea like "floating candy island," and the AI will deliver unique results you can download or share. Perfect for lighthearted daily rituals that spark creativity, this one is a keeper.

Advertisement