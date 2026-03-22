Hachette pulls novel 'Shy Girl' after suspected use of AI

Hachette Book Group has pulled a horror novel, Shy Girl by Mia Ballard, amid allegations of heavy reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) in its creation. The decision comes after weeks of online speculation about the book's origins. It was first self-published in February 2025 and sold some 1,800 print copies in the UK, according to NielsenIQ BookData.

Publication halt US release was scheduled for spring The US release of Shy Girl was scheduled for this spring under Hachette's Orbit imprint. However, the publisher has now confirmed that it has halted publication following an internal review. The book has also been taken down from online platforms such as Amazon and will no longer be sold in the UK where it had already been published in November 2025.

Controversy escalation Controversy gained traction on platforms like Goodreads, Reddit The controversy over Shy Girl erupted on platforms like Goodreads and Reddit, with readers questioning if parts of the text were written by AI. A popular Reddit thread drew hundreds of comments, many claiming that the prose was similar to that generated by AI tools. A YouTube video titled "I'm pretty sure this book is ai slop" has also garnered over 1.2 million views.

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Author's defense Ballard denied using AI personally In response to the allegations, Ballard has denied personally using AI to write Shy Girl. She claimed that an acquaintance she had hired for an earlier self-published version of the book incorporated AI tools into their work. "This controversy has changed my life in many ways and my mental health is at an all time low and my name is ruined for something I didn't even personally do," she wrote in an email to the newspaper.

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