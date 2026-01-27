AI boom helps tiny island earn millions from domain sales
The British Overseas Territory of Anguilla is reaping the benefits of a digital gold rush, thanks to its ".ai" top-level domain. The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) had awarded the domain to Anguilla in the mid-1990s. Now, after the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, there has been an unprecedented demand for ".ai" domains as businesses look to associate themselves with artificial intelligence (AI).
Anguilla's revenue from domain name sales skyrockets
In 2023, Anguilla made an impressive EC$87 million (nearly $32 million) from domain name sales. This amount accounted for roughly 22% of the territory's total government revenue for that year. The number of registered ".ai" domains also shot up to 354,000 during this period. As of January 2, 2026, the number had surpassed a whopping one million domains, according to Domain Name Stat data.
Anguilla's premier confirms surge in revenue from domain registration
Anguilla's Premier Cora Richardson Hodge confirmed the surge in revenue from domain name registration during her 2026 budget address. She said, "Revenue from domain name registration continues to exceed expectations." The territory expects its revenue from ".ai" domains to hit EC$260.5 million (nearly $96.4 million) for the latest year, far exceeding previous estimates and contributing significantly to government finances.
Anguilla's domain registration fees and auction sales
Anguilla charges $140 for a two-year domain registration, ensuring a steady revenue stream as nearly 90% of domains are renewed after two years. However, the real money comes from auctions of expired ".ai" domains via Namecheap. For instance, the domain "you.ai" was sold for $700,000 last September. Even recently, 31 expired ".ai" domains fetched about $1.2 million in total sales.