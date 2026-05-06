AI boosts Match Group revenue, Hinge hits 2 million
Technology
Match Group, the company behind Tinder and Hinge, just reported strong revenue growth for early 2026, thanks mostly to new AI features.
Hinge especially stood out, growing its paying users by 15% to hit two million this quarter.
Tinder adds astrology and music features
Tinder is making a comeback with fresh features like astrology-based matches and music integration, aiming to make swiping less tiring.
Still, total paying users across all Match apps dropped 5% year over year to 13.5 million.
Looking ahead, Match says it's going AI-native by focusing more on tech upgrades than hiring and expects second-quarter revenue between $850 million and $860 million, even if that's a bit below what Wall Street hoped for.