AI boosts Match Group revenue, Hinge hits 2 million

Tinder adds astrology and music features

Tinder is making a comeback with fresh features like astrology-based matches and music integration, aiming to make swiping less tiring.

Still, total paying users across all Match apps dropped 5% year over year to 13.5 million.

Looking ahead, Match says it's going AI-native by focusing more on tech upgrades than hiring and expects second-quarter revenue between $850 million and $860 million, even if that's a bit below what Wall Street hoped for.