'AI bot swarms' could shake up future US elections, experts warn

What's happened so far?

Early versions of AI-powered influence operations have been used in the 2024 elections in Taiwan, India, and Indonesia.

To fight back, the paper's authors have suggested using tools like "swarm scanners" and watermarking content so people can spot AI-generated posts more easily.

Some experts think politicians' hesitation to fully use AI is actually helping slow things down for now—but many agree action is needed soon to keep elections fair.