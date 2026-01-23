'AI bot swarms' could shake up future US elections, experts warn
Experts are sounding the alarm about "AI bot swarms"—basically, AI-powered accounts that can act like real people online.
They say these bots could mess with the 2028 US presidential election by spreading fake info and making it harder to know what's real.
Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa and researchers from top universities are urging people not to ignore this risk.
What's happened so far?
Early versions of AI-powered influence operations have been used in the 2024 elections in Taiwan, India, and Indonesia.
To fight back, the paper's authors have suggested using tools like "swarm scanners" and watermarking content so people can spot AI-generated posts more easily.
Some experts think politicians' hesitation to fully use AI is actually helping slow things down for now—but many agree action is needed soon to keep elections fair.