AI can make telecom networks 10% more efficient: Ericsson
At the India Today AI Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Ericsson's CTO Erik Ekudden shared how AI might help telecom companies send more data using the same airwaves—potentially making networks about 10% more efficient.
AI could save telecom operators a lot on spectrum costs
This upgrade could save telecom operators a lot on spectrum costs, which is a big deal since they pay heavily for it.
Ekudden also highlighted India's scale in the mobile industry and the high penetration of 5G-capable handsets, setting the stage for faster and smarter connectivity.
Responsible AI at the India Today AI Summit 2026
The summit itself brought together global leaders to talk about scaling AI responsibly across fields like healthcare, jobs, and economic growth.