AI can replace humans in basic coding tasks: Bill Gates
Bill Gates says AI is already good enough to take over basic coding tasks, but it's not quite ready for the really complex stuff.
In a recent 2025 CNN interview, he shared, "Simple coding tasks, AI today can replace human work. The most complex coding tasks it's not able to do yet."
Even experts can't agree on whether AI will master advanced coding in the next couple of years or if it'll take a decade.
AI's rapid progress and its potential impact on jobs
Gates admits he's surprised by how quickly AI is moving. He points out that AI is already automating admin jobs and helping with tough research.
But he warns that workers might struggle to keep up with the pace of change.
Gates envisions a future where AI understands natural language
Looking to the future, Gates thinks AI will soon understand natural language and personal context, making computers much easier to use—possibly within five years.
He predicts, "AI will be able to do most of the work that we think of as human work."
Gates's current focus and his thoughts on tech advancements
These days, Gates spends his time on philanthropy and talking tech.
His thoughts on AI and programming have sparked a lot of debate, showing just how much this tech is shaking up the world.