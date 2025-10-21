AI can replace humans in basic coding tasks: Bill Gates Technology Oct 21, 2025

Bill Gates says AI is already good enough to take over basic coding tasks, but it's not quite ready for the really complex stuff.

In a recent 2025 CNN interview, he shared, "Simple coding tasks, AI today can replace human work. The most complex coding tasks it's not able to do yet."

Even experts can't agree on whether AI will master advanced coding in the next couple of years or if it'll take a decade.