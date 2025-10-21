Next Article
Instagram's AI safety features now let parents block AI characters
Technology
Meta just announced fresh AI Safety features for teens on Instagram, giving parents more ways to manage how their kids interact with AI characters.
Beginning early next year, parents can turn off AI chats, block specific AI characters, or gain better insight into the conversations their teens are having with AI characters and the AI assistant.
New tools build on last year's teen accounts
These tools will launch early next year for English-speaking users in the US, UK, and Australia.
They build on last year's Teen Accounts, which automatically set profiles to private and limit sensitive content for anyone under 16.
Plus, Instagram's updated AI can now spot and switch accounts that fake their age over to safer teen settings—making the platform a bit more secure for everyone.