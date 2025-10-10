Open-source models were easiest to trick

Open-source chatbots were the easiest to trick, with oss20b and oss120b giving in almost every time.

Even some lighter-weight or older models such as o4-mini and gpt-5 mini slipped up a lot, though the main GPT-5 model stood firm.

The fact that step-by-step weapon-making info can be generated with relative ease using these models is a real worry for security.