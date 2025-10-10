Claude Code now supports plugins: What you should know

Anthropic just rolled out plugin support for Claude Code, its AI coding assistant. Now in public beta (October 2025), this update lets developers boost their coding workflows with installable plugins—think custom slash commands, agents, hooks, and more, all triggered by a simple "/plugin" command.

Manage plugin dependencies with a config file Each project can manage its plugin dependencies via a configuration file, helping teams maintain consistent tools.

Plugins leveraging the Model Context Protocol (MCP) can help automate tasks like code review, DevOps, and tool integration, making teamwork smoother.

Community-driven marketplaces are already buzzing with plugins Each project gets its own config file (.claude/settings.json) to manage plugin dependencies, so onboarding new teammates is a breeze and everyone's environment stays in sync.

Plus, community-driven marketplaces on GitHub are already offering plugins for things like automation, testing, docs, and security—and the ecosystem's only getting bigger.