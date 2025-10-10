Slack's new tools help AI understand chats better

Building context-aware AI

With these features, developers can access Slack chats in real time and build AI that actually "gets" the context—think smarter bots and better task automation.

Big players like Anthropic and Google are already using these tools to power up their own AI.

Slack's keeping privacy tight, too: the RTS API blocks bulk downloads, so your messages stay safe.

The features are in closed beta now, with a full rollout planned for early 2026.