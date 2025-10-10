Slack's new tools help AI understand chats better
Slack just announced some major upgrades for developers: now, they can tap into Slack's chat data to build smarter AI.
The new real-time search (RTS) API and Model Context Protocol (MCP) server let AI tools understand conversations better and keep things secure.
It's all about making AI assistants less clueless and way more helpful.
Building context-aware AI
With these features, developers can access Slack chats in real time and build AI that actually "gets" the context—think smarter bots and better task automation.
Big players like Anthropic and Google are already using these tools to power up their own AI.
Slack's keeping privacy tight, too: the RTS API blocks bulk downloads, so your messages stay safe.
The features are in closed beta now, with a full rollout planned for early 2026.