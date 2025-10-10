AI tools now main cause data leaks in companies: Report Technology Oct 10, 2025

A new report says AI tools like ChatGPT and Copilot have now overtaken email and cloud storage as the main way sensitive company data gets leaked.

Because chatting with AI looks like normal web browsing, most leaks slip by unnoticed—especially since 77% of AI interactions at work involve actual company data, and 67% of those occur on personal accounts.