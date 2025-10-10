AI tools now main cause data leaks in companies: Report
A new report says AI tools like ChatGPT and Copilot have now overtaken email and cloud storage as the main way sensitive company data gets leaked.
Because chatting with AI looks like normal web browsing, most leaks slip by unnoticed—especially since 77% of AI interactions at work involve actual company data, and 67% of those occur on personal accounts.
Employees pasting sensitive info into AI chatbots
The study found that employees often paste things like financial details and private documents into AI chatbots, usually using unmanaged personal accounts.
Since IT teams can't see this activity, it's easy for sensitive info to leak without anyone realizing.
Need for training, clear rules on safe AI use
The report warns that without clear rules or training on safe AI use, companies face bigger risks of damaging data breaches.
Setting up better controls and teaching people how to use AI safely is key—or else businesses could end up with serious financial and reputation problems.