The study tested five popular AI platforms

Your AI doctor could be wrong half the time

By Mudit Dube 05:11 pm Apr 15, 202605:11 pm

What's the story

A recent study has revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots are giving misleading medical advice half the time. The research, published in the BMJ Open journal, tested five popular platforms—ChatGPT, Gemini, Meta AI, Grok and DeepSeek. Each was asked 10 questions across five health categories. Out of all responses generated by these models, around 50% were found to be problematic. Out of the five tested chatbots, only Meta AI refused to answer two questions.