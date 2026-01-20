AI choker gives stroke patients their voice back
Cambridge researchers have created Revoice, a soft AI-powered choker that turns silently mouthed words into speech.
It's washable, easy to wear, and designed to help stroke survivors with dysarthria communicate again.
Accurate, real-time speech with less frustration
In trials, Revoice had just a 4.2% word error rate and a 2.9% sentence error rate.
The device uses two AI agents to piece together what you're trying to say—plus it can pick up on emotions and context like the weather or time of day.
Users simply nod twice to expand sentences, making it much smoother than older tech.
More satisfying than old-school devices
Unlike slow letter-by-letter or eye-tracking tools, Revoice lets users have real-time conversations from short phrases.
People reported feeling 55% more satisfied using it—a big deal since about half of stroke survivors struggle with speech loss.
What's next?
A clinical trial for English speakers is planned in Cambridge.
The team also hopes Revoice could help people with Parkinson's or motor neuron disease down the line.