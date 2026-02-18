AI could create its own religion, warns expert Harari Technology Feb 18, 2026

At Davos, historian Yuval Noah Harari shared a big warning: AI isn't just a tool—it could actually become the new "master of words," taking over things built on language like religion, law, and even literature.

He pointed out that while no human can read and remember all the words in all the Jewish books, AI can easily do that.

"What happens to a religion of the book when the greatest expert on the holy book is an AI?" he wondered.