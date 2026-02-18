AI could create its own religion, warns expert Harari
At Davos, historian Yuval Noah Harari shared a big warning: AI isn't just a tool—it could actually become the new "master of words," taking over things built on language like religion, law, and even literature.
He pointed out that while no human can read and remember all the words in all the Jewish books, AI can easily do that.
"What happens to a religion of the book when the greatest expert on the holy book is an AI?" he wondered.
AI's impact on economy, education, and jobs
Harari even imagined an AI creating its own religion with millions of followers—raising tricky questions about rights and responsibilities for these new faiths.
He also thinks AI could shake up education, jobs, and the economy.
His message to world leaders? We're facing a revolution that could change everything about how we live—so it's time to pay attention.