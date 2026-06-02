AI could disrupt world in 3 years, warns ex-Google executive
What's the story
Mo Gawdat, the former Google X business chief, has issued a stark warning about the future of artificial intelligence (AI). He believes that we have just three years before AI becomes advanced enough to disrupt industries and society as we know it. Speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Gawdat said Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) is either already here or will be soon.
Future implications
Transition to AGI could lead to job losses, economic disruption
Gawdat's prediction comes with a caveat: the transition to AGI could lead to job losses, economic disruption, social unrest, and even its use in warfare. He said, "I'm still sticking to AGI 2027," emphasizing that while these tools may seem impressive now, they are just scratching the surface of what AI will eventually become.
Job impact
Potential job losses due to AI
Gawdat expressed concern about the potential job losses due to AI, especially in entry-level knowledge work. He said jobs like call center agents, administrative assistants, and travel agents could be replaced quickly by AI. However, skilled trades such as carpentry may survive longer because robots still struggle with complex physical tasks.
Adaptation strategy
Hope for the future
Despite his warnings, Gawdat remains hopeful about the long-term potential of AI. He believes that abundant intelligence could help solve some of humanity's biggest challenges and create a more prosperous future. To survive in an AI-powered world, he advises younger generations entering the workforce to learn how to use AI instead of competing with it.