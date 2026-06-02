AI could disrupt world in 3 years, warns ex-Google executive

Mo Gawdat, the former Google X business chief, has issued a stark warning about the future of artificial intelligence (AI) . He believes that we have just three years before AI becomes advanced enough to disrupt industries and society as we know it. Speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Gawdat said Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) is either already here or will be soon.

Future implications Transition to AGI could lead to job losses, economic disruption Gawdat's prediction comes with a caveat: the transition to AGI could lead to job losses, economic disruption, social unrest, and even its use in warfare. He said, "I'm still sticking to AGI 2027," emphasizing that while these tools may seem impressive now, they are just scratching the surface of what AI will eventually become.

Job impact Potential job losses due to AI Gawdat expressed concern about the potential job losses due to AI, especially in entry-level knowledge work. He said jobs like call center agents, administrative assistants, and travel agents could be replaced quickly by AI. However, skilled trades such as carpentry may survive longer because robots still struggle with complex physical tasks.

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