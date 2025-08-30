AI could kill the traditional org chart, says Microsoft exec
Microsoft's AI platform product lead, Asha Sharma, thinks the classic org chart is about to get a total makeover.
She said on Lenny's podcast that generative AI agents could soon replace old-school hierarchies with "work charts"—systems that focus on what needs to get done and who's best for the job.
The idea? Automate task routing, trim unnecessary management layers, and shift from top-down communication to more collaborative teamwork.
AI agents as digital support squads
Sharma predicts employees will use personalized stacks of AI agents to boost their productivity and handle routine tasks—kind of like having a digital support squad.
This trend fits with recent moves at Microsoft and Google, where both have cut layers of middle management to speed things up and reduce red tape.
The rise of work charts
With these changes, Sharma says companies will move away from reporting up the ladder and toward working together across teams.
The result? Flatter organizations focused on getting results instead of following rigid structures.
This shift represents a fundamental redesign of the workplace, all powered by advances in AI.