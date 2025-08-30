AI could kill the traditional org chart, says Microsoft exec Technology Aug 30, 2025

Microsoft's AI platform product lead, Asha Sharma, thinks the classic org chart is about to get a total makeover.

She said on Lenny's podcast that generative AI agents could soon replace old-school hierarchies with "work charts"—systems that focus on what needs to get done and who's best for the job.

The idea? Automate task routing, trim unnecessary management layers, and shift from top-down communication to more collaborative teamwork.