AI could lead to technological abundance: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently shared his big-picture vision for artificial general intelligence (AGI), saying it could create a world of "technological abundance" and reshape the economy.
He suggested ideas like universal basic income and sovereign wealth funds to make sure everyone benefits as AI changes how we live and work.
Altman's vision for the future
Altman also talked about Worldcoin, a project aiming to give everyone a secure digital identity while protecting privacy.
He believes this kind of tech can help people keep their individuality in an AI-driven future.
Looking ahead, he predicted that more resources could even lead to things like negative interest rates and a shift back toward valuing family and community.