AWS, SuperOps to launch AI agent marketplace for IT firms
AWS and SuperOps are teaming up to launch a new AI agent marketplace next month, made for IT firms and managed service providers.
The platform will let companies find AI agents that fit their needs, while also giving developers a place to sell their own creations.
This move builds on AWS's recent push into AI marketplaces featuring agents from developers like Anthropic and IBM.
Marketplace will also have a virtual hub for MSP, IT leaders
The marketplace will feature a virtual hub where MSP and IT leaders can swap ideas on using AI agents.
To kick things off, there's the "SuperHack Hackathon" with $100,000 in prizes for developers who build new autonomous IT agents—registration closes September 10, 2025, and the event starts September 22.
With most IT organizations already using AI agents (but not all having clear rules), experts predict these tools will shape big business decisions by 2027.