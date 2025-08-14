AWS, SuperOps to launch AI agent marketplace for IT firms

Marketplace will also have a virtual hub for MSP, IT leaders

The marketplace will feature a virtual hub where MSP and IT leaders can swap ideas on using AI agents.

To kick things off, there's the "SuperHack Hackathon" with $100,000 in prizes for developers who build new autonomous IT agents—registration closes September 10, 2025, and the event starts September 22.

With most IT organizations already using AI agents (but not all having clear rules), experts predict these tools will shape big business decisions by 2027.