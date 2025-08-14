SuperOps, AWS to launch Agentic AI marketplace in India
SuperOps, an AI-powered SaaS platform, is partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch the Agentic AI Marketplace in India.
Rolling out in beta this September, the marketplace will offer smart, autonomous AI agents to help Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT teams handle tasks like ticket triage and client onboarding.
CEO Arvind Parthiban described this as a defining moment for the IT industry, emphasizing the potential of the Agentic AI Marketplace to make AI real, useful, and scalable for MSPs.
SuperOps is also launching a community and hackathon
SuperOps isn't stopping at the marketplace. They've also kicked off the Agentic AI Community and a SuperHack Hackathon to get MSPs, IT leaders, and developers working together on practical AI solutions.
The coolest hackathon projects will even be featured in the new marketplace.
Founded in 2020 by Arvind Parthiban and Jayakumar Karumbasalam, SuperOps recently raised $25 million (Series C) this January to keep growing their vision of smarter IT management for small businesses.