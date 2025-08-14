SuperOps, AWS to launch Agentic AI marketplace in India Technology Aug 14, 2025

SuperOps, an AI-powered SaaS platform, is partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch the Agentic AI Marketplace in India.

Rolling out in beta this September, the marketplace will offer smart, autonomous AI agents to help Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT teams handle tasks like ticket triage and client onboarding.

CEO Arvind Parthiban described this as a defining moment for the IT industry, emphasizing the potential of the Agentic AI Marketplace to make AI real, useful, and scalable for MSPs.