Honor X7c 5G to launch in India on August 18

What else is there to the Honor X7c?

The X7c 5G sports a roomy 6.8-inch full-HD+ screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and comes in Forest Green or Moonlight White.

It's built tough too, with IP64 dust/splash resistance and drop protection.

Under the hood: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 power, up to 8GB RAM (plus virtual RAM), up to 256GB storage, Android 15-based MagicOS, and a huge 5,200mAh battery with fast charging.

The main camera rocks a sharp 50MP sensor with AI tricks for great photos and videos on the go.