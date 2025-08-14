Honor X7c 5G to launch in India on August 18
Honor is bringing its X7c 5G smartphone to India on August 18, exclusively via Amazon.
First launched globally in October 2024, the Indian version keeps most of the same features—think a big, vibrant display, dual stereo speakers for better sound, and a camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor.
What else is there to the Honor X7c?
The X7c 5G sports a roomy 6.8-inch full-HD+ screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and comes in Forest Green or Moonlight White.
It's built tough too, with IP64 dust/splash resistance and drop protection.
Under the hood: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 power, up to 8GB RAM (plus virtual RAM), up to 256GB storage, Android 15-based MagicOS, and a huge 5,200mAh battery with fast charging.
The main camera rocks a sharp 50MP sensor with AI tricks for great photos and videos on the go.