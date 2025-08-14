Microsoft fixes 107 security flaws with latest Windows update
On August 12, 2025, Microsoft dropped its latest Windows update, fixing a whopping 107 security flaws across Windows 10, Windows 11, and Windows Server.
Some of these were pretty serious—like nine critical bugs that could let hackers run remote code on your device.
Popular apps like Office, Edge, and Teams also got important security fixes.
Black BSOD and quick machine recovery
This update isn't just about plugging holes.
Microsoft swapped out the classic blue screen for a Black Screen of Death that actually shows error codes and driver names—so it's easier to figure out what went wrong.
There's also Quick Machine Recovery now, which helps diagnose boot failures by sending info to Microsoft for targeted fixes through Windows Update.
How to install the latest Windows update
The update should install automatically, but if you want to double-check or get it right away, just head to your device's Windows Update settings.
Staying current means you're protected with all the latest security patches and features.