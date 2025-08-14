Next Article
Google Wallet gets a fun new look for tap-to-pay
Google Wallet is getting a slick redesign, making tap-to-pay feel fresher and more fun.
The new animation now floats your card with cool NFC waves over a translucent background—so you can still peek at your apps underneath.
Plus, the "Open Wallet" button is now an easy-to-spot pill shape.
Changes are rolling out gradually
The updated animation ends with a blue wave and a checkmark when your payment goes through, and the seasonal success effects have presumably been revamped to match this look.
Pixel users get an extra treat: opening Wallet with the power button now shows off a new overlay.
These changes are rolling out gradually, so if you don't see them yet, hang tight—more updates are on the way!