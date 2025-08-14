Night sky this weekend: Half-moon to meet Pleiades star cluster

By August 17, the moon shifts below and left of the Pleiades—about three middle fingers apart at arm's length. The Pleiades might just look like a faint smudge, so try averted vision or grab binoculars for a better view under moonlight.

Uranus will also be visible on August 16

With basic binoculars, you can catch seven bright Pleiades stars plus some cool lunar craters.

An eight-inch telescope shows off even more: blue-white stars, interstellar dust, and on August 16, Uranus as a tiny aqua dot near the cluster.

After this weekend show, the moon heads toward its new phase.