Apple Watch can now track blood oxygen levels in US

Apple has introduced a redesigned version of blood oxygen monitoring on Watch Series 9, 10, and Ultra 2 models in the US. This comes after a legal battle with Masimo led to a ban last year, but Apple found a workaround with a new software update.

How to check your SpO2 levels If you bought an Apple Watch after January 17, 2024 (check for serial numbers ending in LW/A), your watch sends SpO2 data straight to your iPhone instead of showing it on your wrist.

You'll need watchOS 11.6.1 and iOS 18.6.1 to see your readings in the Health app's Respiratory section.

Legal battle with Masimo continues Apple is still appealing the International Trade Commission's ruling and says its tech doesn't actually copy Masimo's patents (which last until 2028).

So, things could still change depending on how this plays out.