Envision's Ally Solos smart glasses help visually impaired people

Specs and features of the Ally Solos

Ally Solos are built on AirGo Vision frames, rated IP67 for dust and water resistance.

They run up to 16 hours per charge, recharge via USB-C in 90 minutes (or get three hours of use from a quick 15-minute top-up), and come in black, gray, or brown.

Open-ear speakers let you hear updates without blocking outside sound.

Bluetooth support means you can connect them to iOS or Android apps for extra features.