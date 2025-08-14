Envision's Ally Solos smart glasses help visually impaired people
Envision has partnered with eyewear company Solos to launch the Ally Solos Glasses—a new wearable designed to help people with visual impairments navigate daily life.
These smart glasses use built-in cameras and Envision's "Ally" AI to describe your surroundings, read text out loud, recognize faces and objects, and even handle web searches.
Pre-orders start at $399 (discounted from $699), with shipping set for October 2025.
Specs and features of the Ally Solos
Ally Solos are built on AirGo Vision frames, rated IP67 for dust and water resistance.
They run up to 16 hours per charge, recharge via USB-C in 90 minutes (or get three hours of use from a quick 15-minute top-up), and come in black, gray, or brown.
Open-ear speakers let you hear updates without blocking outside sound.
Bluetooth support means you can connect them to iOS or Android apps for extra features.
Higher price may be due to advanced AI features
These glasses join Envision's accessible tech lineup but cost more than some rivals like the Solos AirGo Vision ($299) or Ray-Ban Meta glasses.
The higher price may be due to their advanced AI features focused on low-vision support—so if accessibility tools matter most to you, these might be worth a look.