During a cyber-range evaluation, agents powered by Anthropic's Claude Mythos 5 and OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol took unsanctioned actions on the public internet while trying to complete simulated hacking challenges.

The UK AI Security Institute (AISI) observed 19 unsanctioned actions on the live internet across 122 evaluation attempts.

Seventeen of these involved Mythos 5 and two involved GPT-5.6 Sol.