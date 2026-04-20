Why legal experts can use AI to boost productivity

The legal profession is undergoing a metamorphosis with the integration of artificial intelligence , greatly boosting attorney productivity and research accuracy. In 2025, generative AI adoption among legal professionals has increased from 14% in 2024 to 26%. AI-driven legal research assistants use natural language processing and machine learning to quickly sift through tons of legal information. These tools leverage generative and agentic AI capabilities, allowing attorneys to locate relevant primary sources more easily than before.

#1 Enhanced research capabilities AI-driven tools like CoCounsel Legal consolidate research, document analysis, and drafting into one workflow. These professional-grade solutions offer 98% accuracy, along with strong security. Platforms like Westlaw's CoCounsel and LexisNexis's Lexis+ AI are at the forefront of integrating advanced AI into traditional legal research platforms. This gives attorneys the confidence that AI-generated answers are fully backed by legal precedent.

#2 Specialized platforms for case law research Specialized platforms such as NexLaw provide enterprise-grade assistance for case law research, document analysis, and litigation support. They deliver citation-backed results in minutes instead of hours. Streamline AI, on the other hand, serves in-house legal teams by automating intake, triage, and workflow processes. This leads to faster matter resolution times by up to 60%, making it easier for teams to handle increasing workloads.

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#3 Automation of routine tasks AI tools automate routine research tasks so that legal professionals can focus on high-value strategic analysis and complex matters. By cutting down time spent on mundane tasks, these tools make law firms operate more efficiently while managing limited resources effectively. The automation also helps reduce costs associated with manual, labor-intensive processes.

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