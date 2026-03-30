Want memorable family videos? Try these AI tools

In 2026, the task of creating personal family video montages is easier than ever, courtesy of AI-powered tools. With these tools simplifying the process, even those without any video editing experience can craft beautiful montages. By automating tasks like cutting clips and syncing audio, AI editors let you focus on storytelling. Here's how these advancements have made it easier than ever to save your cherished family memories.

#1 Automating tedious editing tasks AI tools are set to revolutionize video editing by automating the most time-consuming tasks, such as cutting clips, adding transitions, and more. Ideally, editing takes hours of manual work, but today's AI editors will do all this work for you. They also offer features like automatic captioning and formatting for different platforms, making the whole process faster and easier to use.

#2 Choosing the right tool for your needs Selecting the right tool is key to creating perfect family montages. Reap is perfect for breaking long videos into shorter clips with polished results. CapCut serves as a budget-friendly choice, with amazing social media formatting capabilities. Submagic is great for professional-looking captions and swift edits, while Google Veo and OpenAI Sora are perfect for creating new content with text-to-video capabilities.

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#3 Streamlining your workflow A simple workflow can make your montage creation process even better. Start by collecting raw footage from events like holidays or birthdays. Use tools like Reap or CapCut to automatically identify highlights and create shorter clips. Add captions to capture memorable quotes or details, and then format videos for platforms like Instagram Reels or TikTok using built-in templates and effects.

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