AI founders back President Trump's self-regulation push at tech week

At San Francisco's Tech Week, AI founders threw their support behind President Trump's push for self-regulation in the industry.

Instead of strict government rules, a new voluntary safety pact, hosted by Trump and backed by OpenAI, Anthropic, and Meta, puts the responsibility on companies to follow safety protocols and set up internal teams to monitor their own progress.

This move reflects Silicon Valley's ongoing wish to keep government intervention light as debates about how to oversee AI heat up.