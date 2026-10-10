AI founders back President Trump's self-regulation push at tech week
At San Francisco's Tech Week, AI founders threw their support behind President Trump's push for self-regulation in the industry.
Instead of strict government rules, a new voluntary safety pact, hosted by Trump and backed by OpenAI, Anthropic, and Meta, puts the responsibility on companies to follow safety protocols and set up internal teams to monitor their own progress.
This move reflects Silicon Valley's ongoing wish to keep government intervention light as debates about how to oversee AI heat up.
OpenAI researcher firings raise self-regulation doubts
While many tech leaders seem upbeat about this hands-off approach, there are signs of tension beneath the surface.
OpenAI recently let go of researchers for violating "clear policies on handling sensitive information."
David Robinson, who used to lead safety at OpenAI, questioned if self-regulation can really keep up with how fast AI is evolving.